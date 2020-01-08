Eugenie Bouchard downs No. 8 Garcia to earn another win at Auckland Open
Canadian moves into quarter-finals after 6-4, 6-4 victory in New Zealand
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard cruised into the quarter-finals at the Auckland Open on Tuesday in New Zealand.
The Westmount, Que., native dispatched France's eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4 to move on at the tournament in which fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu reached the final last year.
While Andreescu's surprising run was a sign of things to come, Bouchard's emergence could signal a revival. The 25-year-old has experienced a big drop in the rankings to 262nd since reaching No. 5 in 2014.
Bouchard's opening round win over Belgium's Kristen Flipkens was her first above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai. Now, she's put together two straight.
A fantastic win for <a href="https://twitter.com/geniebouchard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@geniebouchard</a> against <a href="https://twitter.com/CaroGarcia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaroGarcia</a>, 6-4, 6-4 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveItAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveItAll</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASBClassic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASBClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/S0z0mv6YWW">pic.twitter.com/S0z0mv6YWW</a>—@ASB_Classic
Against Garcia, Bouchard fired home two aces while double-faulting just once. Crucially, the Canadian produced 11 break points and converted on three of them, compared to just one break in five opportunities for Garcia.
Bouchard's next opponent will be the winner of a match between American No. 3 Amanda Anisimova and unseeded Russian Daria Kasatkina.
