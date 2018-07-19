Eugenie Bouchard through to quarters at Swiss Open
Westmount, Que., native to face Veronika Kudermetova on Friday
A resilient Eugenie Bouchard converted on her seventh match-point opportunity in a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over eighth-seed Viktorija Golubic in second-round action Thursday at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad.
The back-and-forth match was a test for Bouchard, who saved five set points in the second set and seven overall.
After dropping the first set, Golubic broke Bouchard in the third game of the second and built up a 5-2 lead. But the Swiss player double-faulted on her first set-point chance and couldn't find a way to extend the match to a third set.
Bouchard also had troubles taking advantage of her opportunities. The 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., raced out to a 6-1 lead in the second tiebreak, only to see her opponent save five straight match points.
Bouchard next faces Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals on Friday.
The Canadian, once ranked No. 5 in the world, is looking to rebound after almost falling out of the top 200 earlier this year. Her ranking was 194 as of June 11, but rose to 146 entering this tournament after a decent showing at Wimbledon that saw her survive qualifying and advance to the second round.
