Canada's Eugenie Bouchard loses 3-set heartbreaker at Abierto Tampico in Mexico

Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico tournament.

The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point.

Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her opponent had none.

Leylah Fernandez of Montreal is scheduled to play American Elizabeth Mandlik later on Tuesday.