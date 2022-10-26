Canada's Eugenie Bouchard loses 3-set heartbreaker at Abierto Tampico in Mexico
Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico tournament.
The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point.
Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her opponent had none.
Leylah Fernandez of Montreal is scheduled to play American Elizabeth Mandlik later on Tuesday.
