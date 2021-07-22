Early exit for Shapovalov at Swiss Open
22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to Czech's Kopriva, won't play in Tokyo either
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was beaten in an upset loss at the Swiss Open Thursday.
Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic topped the No. 10-ranked Shapovalov 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round in Gstaad.
It was the first career meeting between the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Kopriva, No. 249 in the ATP rankings.
It's a disappointing result for the Canadian, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this month.
Shapovalov said the loss in England made him hungrier to win a trophy and pinpointed where he could improve his game.
Kopriva will play No. 96 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Shapovalov has opted out of the Tokyo Olympics alongside Canada's Bianca Andreescu, who said she would not compete in an effort to focus on her health.
