Former world No. 4 tennis player Dominika Cibulkova announces birth of son

Former World No. 4 player Dominika Cibulkova announced the birth of her son over Instagram on Sunday.

"And our world will never be the same again," Cibulkova wrote in her Instagram post, alongside her husband Michal. "[Today], we welcomed our precious son Jakub Navara."

Cibulkova, 31, retired from professional tennis last year after winning eight WTA singles titles. She became the first Slovak woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 2014, when she lost to China's Li Na in the Australian Open title match.

She won the WTA Finals in Singapore in 2016, when she defeated then-No.1 Angelique Kerber.

The two-time Olympian (2008, 2012) last played a WTA match in May 2019 when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first round of the French Open.

Cibulkova compiled a 450-299 singles record and earned $13.7 million in prize money.