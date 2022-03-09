Unvaccinated Djokovic unable to enter U.S. for Indian Wells, Miami Open
Serbian star has refused to take COVID-19 vaccine
Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."
Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most claimed by a man in the history of tennis.
Djokovic's name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though the United States requires foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. In addition, the tournament had previously announced that everyone on-site at Indian Wells would need to be fully inoculated.
"While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw," Djokovic wrote Wednesday, "I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel."
While I was automatically listed in the <a href="https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BNPPARIBASOPEN</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiOpen</a> draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊—@DjokerNole
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?