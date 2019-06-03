Perfect 10: Djokovic first to make quarter-finals 10 straight years in Paris

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarter-finals 10 years in a row.

Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

Djokovic hasn't dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

His quarter-final opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

Nishikori draws Nadal in quarters

Elsewhere, Kei Nishikori completed a five-set win over two days to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The seventh-seeded Japanese player overcame strong resistance from local favourite Benoit Paire to win 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Their fourth-round match had been suspended by darkness on Sunday, with Nishikori leading two sets to one.

Nishikori will next face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

WATCH | Nadal reaches quarter-finals:

Rafael Nadal defeats Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. 1:32

Paire saved two match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker to level at two sets apiece and led 5-3 in the decider but was ultimately undone by his own mistakes. The Frenchman finished with 79 unforced errors.

Nishikori broke back with a backhand winner and made the decisive break in the 11th game, sealing the match on his next service game when Paire sent a forehand return into the net.

Surprising runs come to end in women's play

Beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams or No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the French Open was one thing. Following up those upsets with other victories two days later was entirely something else for Sofia Kenin and Katerina Siniakova.

The women responsible for beating Williams and Osaka in the third round both bowed out in the fourth round Monday, with Kenin losing to No. 8 seed Ash Barty 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, and Siniakova defeated by No. 14 Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

It's a common occurrence at Grand Slam tournaments: An unseeded player knocks off a far more accomplished opponent but fails to do enough to win again the next time on court. Just one other example from this year at Roland Garros: The woman who beat three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the first round, 81st-ranked Anastasia Potapova, exited in the second.

"It's obviously challenging. You know, you've got to get your emotions settled in," said Kenin, a 20-year-old American ranked 35th who outplayed Williams during a straight-set victory Saturday. "Yes, I beat Serena, which was really good, but I knew that [Barty is] very tough and she's playing really well."

Mistake-free performance

Keys meets Barty next. The other quarter-final on the top half of the women's draw will pair the winners of two later matches: defending champion Simona Halep against 18-year-old Iga Swiatek, and 17-year-old American Amanada Anisimova against Spanish qualifier Aliona Bolsova.

Barty dominated the final set, held an 11-1 edge in aces and played the sort of mistake-free tennis that Kenin managed to produce a match earlier.

In Keys, she'll face someone who is in the quarters for the fifth time in the last seven majors, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinal showing in Paris a year ago.

Keys needed only 75 minutes to get past Siniakova, a Czech who is ranked No. 42 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.

After playing so confidently in her 6-4, 6-2 victory that ended Osaka's 16-match Grand Slam winning streak, Siniakova allowed Keys to dictate things to the tune of a 26-10 advantage in winners.