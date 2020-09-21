Canadians Schnur, Diez advance to Round 2 of French Open qualifying
Canadians Steven Diez and Brayden Schnur advanced to the second round of men's qualifying at the French Open with wins on Monday.
Diez, from Toronto, defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., downed Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 6-4.
Diez next faces Christopher Eubanks of the United States, while Schnur will meet American Sebastian Korda.
Women's qualifying starts Tuesday.
