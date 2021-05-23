Denis Shapovalov pulls out of French Open with shoulder injury
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open tennis tournament due to a shoulder injury.
He made the announcement Sunday via a Twitter post.
"I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros."
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday but dropped a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision to Norway's Casper Ruud.
The main draw of the second Grand Slam of the season starts May 30.
WATCH | Shapovalov drops Geneva Open final to Ruud:
