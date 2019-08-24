Denis Shapovalov ousted in Winston-Salem Open semifinals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was unable to pull off two victories in the same day, falling to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the semifinals at the Winston-Salem Open on Friday night.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Russia's Andrey Rublev in a quarter-final played earlier Friday after a rainout a day earlier at the ATP Tour 250 event.

But the 20-year-old Canadian couldn't extend his win streak to four matches in the evening, getting ousted by third-seeded Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4 in one hour eight minutes.

Shapovalov's record entering the week was an inconsistent 17-18 in 2019, but he was able to put together back-to-back wins in North Carolina for the first time since March at the Miami Open.

WATCH | Denis Shapovalov falls in Winston-Salem Open semifinals:

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fell to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open. 0:35

Hurkacz also beat Shapovalov in March at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in their only other meeting.

He will now face top seed Benoit Paire of France in the final. Paire downed American Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday in New York.

Toronto's Diez defeated in U.S. Open qualifying

Toronto's Steven Diez has come up short in his bid to reach his first ever Grand Slam main draw.

South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon defeated Diez 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Friday in the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

With no Canadians entering the main draw through qualifying, the nation's contingent in the tournament's main draw remains five, which ties a Grand Slam record.

Five Canadian men played this year at Wimbledon, at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 1990 Australian Open.

Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the U.S. Open first round for the second year in a row. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., are also entered into the main draw based on their world ranking.