Shapovalov posts rare 1st-round win in Vienna, downing Austria's Jurij Rodionov

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of Vienna Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jurij Rodionov of Austria on Tuesday.

The No. 19-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Taylor Fritz, the No. 4 seed from the U.S., next. Fitz defeated Shapovalov a few weeks ago in Tokyo.

Shapovalov had eight aces to Rodionov's one at Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday.

This was only the second meeting between the two. Rodionov won their previous match 6-4. 7-5 in the opening round at Vienna last Oct. 26.

At the 2019 tournament, Shapovalov lost in straight sets to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain the first round, fresh off winning the Stockholm Open for his first career ATP title.

WATCH | Shapovalov improves career mark to 1-1 against Rodionov: