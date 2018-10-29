Denis Shapovalov struggles in 1st-round loss in Paris
Teen blows leads in both sets in defeat to Richard Gasquet
Home favourite Richard Gasquet punished an erratic display from Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov to progress to the second round of the Paris Masters on Monday with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory.
Shapovalov made a brisk start and raced to a 3-0 lead before Gasquet responded with a mix of aggressive backhands and clever drop shots to reel off five consecutive games.
The 19-year-old Canadian struggled to settle into a serving rhythm as he made 18 unforced errors, including five double faults, allowing Gasquet to clinch the opening set in 44 minutes.
Having tightened up his game, Shapovalov roared back in the second set with a string of powerful groundstrokes but Gasquet recovered from 4-1 down to level at 4-4.
Gasquet, ranked 28th in the world, held his serve to force a tiebreak and kept his composure to prevail on the first match point.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.