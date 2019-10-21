Rafael Nadal marries longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello
Rafael Nadal and longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello were married during the weekend in Mallorca, the Spanish tennis great revealed via social media on Sunday.
Wedding guests reportedly include former king of Spain, plethora of tennis stars
Nadal, 33, revealed the news via his academy's social media feed. He and Perello have been together for more than 14 years.
Currently ranked second in the world rankings, Nadal is scheduled to return to action at the Rolex Paris Masters to be held Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Earlier media reports said wedding guests had been expected to include Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain, as well as fellow players Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Juan Monaco.
