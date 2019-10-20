Shapovalov captures 1st ATP final in straight sets at Stockholm Open
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won the first ATP final of his career Sunday, downing Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Stockholm Open.
Milos Raonic was most recent Canadian to achieve feat in Brisbane in January 2016
Milos Raonic was the most recent Canadian to achieve the feat at Brisbane in 2016.
More to come.
