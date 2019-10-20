Skip to Main Content
Shapovalov captures 1st ATP final in straight sets at Stockholm Open
Tennis·Breaking

Shapovalov captures 1st ATP final in straight sets at Stockholm Open

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won the first ATP final of his career Sunday, downing Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Stockholm Open.

Milos Raonic was most recent Canadian to achieve feat in Brisbane in January 2016

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Filip Kranjinov 6-4, 6-4 to win his first ATP final on Sunday at the Stockholm Open. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won the first ATP final of his career Sunday, downing Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Stockholm Open.

Milos Raonic was the most recent Canadian to achieve the feat at Brisbane in 2016.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.