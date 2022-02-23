Shapovalov fires 6 aces en route to quarter-final berth in Dubai

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Taro Daniel on Wednesday.

Shapovalov saved the only break point he faced and broke Daniel five times on eight chances in a match that took just over one hour and 23 minutes to complete.

The sixth-seeded Canadian was accurate on just 57 per cent of his first serves, but he won 21 of 24 available first-serve points, including six aces.

His lack of accuracy on first serve was negated by winning 16 of 18 points on his second serve.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., improved his career record against Daniel to 2-0.

Next up for Shapovalov is a match against Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis, who sits 85 places lower than Shapovalov in the world rankings at No. 99.

Shapovalov and Berankis have met three times before, with the Canadian holding a 2-1 edge.

Djokovic collects 2nd victory of year

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The 34-year-old Serb said he's missed playing competitively.

"This is my life, this is what I've known to do, and I still keep on going for the last 20 years almost," Djokovic said in his on-court interview after beating his Russian opponent.

"Professional tennis is my love. I enjoy travelling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch."

Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event. He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who advanced by beating eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4.

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a quarterfinal against second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia. McDonald had upset another Russian, seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev, in the first round.

Rublev, who won the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday, reached the quarter-finals by beating Soonwoo Kwon 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

ATP Tour to stage events in China

The men's ATP tour will host four tournaments in China this season, unlike the women's WTA tour which has suspended events in the region due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world No. 1 Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.

The ATP's Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships, China Open and Shanghai Masters will take place in China between September and October.

"The ATP continues to take a fluid approach to the calendar and the schedule remains subject to change," the tour said in a statement as it released its calendar for the second half of 2022.

In December, the WTA said it would suspend events in China, a decision applauded by many in the tennis community that could cost the women's tour hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

Peng's well-being became a matter of global concern after she appeared to allege on social media in November that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

The post was quickly removed, and Peng disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks.

Peng, who appeared briefly at this month's Beijing Winter Olympics, has denied that she accused anyone of sexual assault.