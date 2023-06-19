Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Unseeded Shapovalov downs South African opponent in 1st round of Halle Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated South Africa's Lloyd Harris 7-6 (1), 6-4 in first-round play Monday at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws to rest sore left knee

The Canadian Press ·
Men's tennis player plays a backhand shot at the Halle Open.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., pictured in action at the recent French Open, needed one hour 34 minutes to complete a straight-sets victory over South Africa's Lloyd Harris in first-round play on Monday in Halle, Germany. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The unseeded Shapovalov, who rose two spots to No. 27 in the latest ATP Tour rankings, needed one hour 34 minutes to complete the victory.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face ninth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany or Austrian wild-card Dominic Thiem in the next round.

Top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev and second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece headline the 32-man field at the ATP 500-level grass-court tournament.

World No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to play at the tournament, but the Montreal native withdrew to rest his sore left knee with Wimbledon approaching.

WATCH | Shapovalov takes 94 minutes to win opening match in Germany:

Denis Shapovalov victorious in his Halle Open debut

3 hours ago
Duration 1:50
Making his Halle Open debut in Germany, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 7-6(1), 6-4 to advance to the round of 16. It's the first time Shapovalov has defeated Lloyd in four meetings.

With files from The Associated Press

