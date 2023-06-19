Unseeded Shapovalov downs South African opponent in 1st round of Halle Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated South Africa's Lloyd Harris 7-6 (1), 6-4 in first-round play Monday at the Terra Wortmann Open.

The unseeded Shapovalov, who rose two spots to No. 27 in the latest ATP Tour rankings, needed one hour 34 minutes to complete the victory.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face ninth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany or Austrian wild-card Dominic Thiem in the next round.

Top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev and second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece headline the 32-man field at the ATP 500-level grass-court tournament.

World No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to play at the tournament, but the Montreal native withdrew to rest his sore left knee with Wimbledon approaching.

