Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals in Dubai

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won for the first time in three career matches against the 13th-seeded Hurkacz.

Shapovalov won 90 per cent of points (28-of-31) when he got his first serve in and saved the only break point he faced in the third-round match of the ATP Tour 500 event.

The Canadian will face world No. 53 Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals after the Frenchman upset No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.