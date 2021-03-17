Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals in Dubai
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.
Richmond Hill, Ont., native will face world No. 53 Jeremy Chardy
The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won for the first time in three career matches against the 13th-seeded Hurkacz.
Shapovalov won 90 per cent of points (28-of-31) when he got his first serve in and saved the only break point he faced in the third-round match of the ATP Tour 500 event.
The Canadian will face world No. 53 Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals after the Frenchman upset No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
