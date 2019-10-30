Shapovalov scores upset to move to 3rd round in Paris
Will face No. 6 Alexander Zverev; Milos Raonic loses to Dominic Thiem
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the third round of the Paris Masters after recording his first win over a top-15 player since March.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., upset No. 11 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 28th in the world, will next face No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev. The German is 3-0 lifetime against Shapovalov.
Milos Raonic, the other Canadian in the singles draw, lost 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4 to No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.
Thiem recorded his only break in the third set to go up 5-4 and then served it out.
Federer drops out of inaugural ATP Cup
Roger Federer has pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia.
Organizers wrote on Twitter that Federer withdrew "due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country that qualified at the first entry deadline."
The ATP Cup will open the 2020 season in Australia from Jan. 3-12, with two four-team groups in each of Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The Swiss were drawn into a group with Belgium, Britain and one other nation.
Eight teams from the six-day group stage advance to the knockout rounds in Sydney.
The ATP Cup joins a crowded 2020 season. It includes two other team events -- the Davis Cup and Laver Cup, which the 38-year-old Federer part-owns -- and the Tokyo Olympics.
With files from The Associated Press
