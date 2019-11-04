Shapovalov ranks career-high 15th after reaching first Paris Masters final
Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings for the first time since November 2018, while Canada's Denis Shapovalov has climbed to a career-best 15th.
In Paris, Shapovalov disposed of higher-ranked opponents, including No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Round of 16.
"It's an unbelievable week for me, but it doesn't stop here," he said. "It's back to the court, back to practising.
"And I want to be beating guys like Novak so I have to improve, get better, find a way to return better against his serve.
Shapovalov, 20, was gifted a spot in the final when Nadal withdrew with an abdominal injury before their semifinal match.
At 33, Nadal has become the second-oldest No. 1 player. Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.
Nadal has been No. 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top. Federer leads the all-time list with 310 weeks.
51-6 record in 2019
Federer stayed third in the rankings ahead of Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including the French Open and the U.S. Open. The Spaniard also reached the Australian Open final.
He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time.
