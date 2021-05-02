Skip to Main Content
Shapovalov rolls to 1st-round victory at Madrid Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Madrid Open after beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only other Canadian in the men's singles draw

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Madrid Open on Sunday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., saved all three break points he faced against the world No. 37 at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov, ranked 14th in the world, has had trouble stringing together wins this year. His win-loss record is 9-7 in 2021.

The Canadian will play world No. 43 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the second round. Bublik won their only previous meeting on an indoor hard-court in Marseille, France last year.

No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is the only other Canadian in the men's singles draw. He will face Norway's Casper Ruud in a first-round match on Monday or Tuesday.

