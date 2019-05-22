Shapovalov posts 2nd-round comeback victory at Lyon Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over France's Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.
3rd seed to face French veteran Benoit Paire in Thursday's quarter-finals
The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., was two points away from losing the match on serve in the second set before beginning his comeback at the French Open tuneup event on clay.
Humbert, ranked 61st, was coming off a win over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the opening round, while Shapovalov got a bye as a seeded player.
Shapovalov, 20, will face French veteran Benoit Paire in the quarter-finals on Thursday in France. Their career series is tied at 1-1.
No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will meet American Steve Johnson in another quarter-final Thursday.
Later Wednesday, Toronto's Steven Diez lost 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a second-round match.
