Shapovalov nursing knee injury, joins growing list of National Bank Open withdrawals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Toronto due to a knee injury, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

Hasn't played since July 9 at Wimbledon; No. 12 Auger-Aliassime top-ranked Canadian

The Canadian Press ·
Men's tennis player returns a shot during play at Wimbledon in July.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the latest notable name to pull out of the National Bank Open, which begins Saturday in Toronto. He's hasn’t played since the Round of 16 at Wimbledon nearly a month a ago. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has not played since reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on July 9.

Tennis Canada also announced Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta confirmed their withdrawals from the tournament, which runs Saturday through Aug. 13.

Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, American J.J. Wolf and Japan's Kei Nishikori with receive automatic entry into the main draw as a result. Nishikori, however, withdrew from the Citi DC Open on Tuesday.

World No. 2 and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will also miss the tournament due to fatigue. Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed.

No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is the top-ranked Canadian. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon B.C., Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., were all awarded wild-card spots for the main draw.

WATCH | Shapovalov falls to Safiullin in Wimbledon 4th round:

Canada's Denis Shapovalov eliminated from Wimbledon

23 days ago
Duration 1:52
The Canadian struggled after taking the opening set and looked to be limping throughout the match.
