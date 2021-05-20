Denis Shapovalov rallies for 2nd-round win at Geneva Open
Canadian advances to quarters after beating Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open.
The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Thursday.
Shapovalov won 86 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 25 per cent better than his opponent.
The Canadian saved four of five break points.
WATCH | Denis Shapovalov rallies from set down to advance to quarter-finals:
Shapovalov, who got a bye in the first round, will face Serbian Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals later Thursday.
The win over Cecchinato was Shapovalov's first match since he lost a three-set thriller against 20-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal on clay at the Italian Open last week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?