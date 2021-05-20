Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov rallies for 2nd-round win at Geneva Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open after beating Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Thursday.

The Canadian Press ·
Denis Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the Geneva Open on Thursday. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Thursday.

Shapovalov won 86 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 25 per cent better than his opponent.

The Canadian saved four of five break points.

WATCH | Denis Shapovalov rallies from set down to advance to quarter-finals:

Shapovalov rallies to reach Geneva Open quarter-finals

Sports

3 hours ago
3:46
No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., rallied from a set down to defeat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the Geneva Open. 3:46

Shapovalov, who got a bye in the first round, will face Serbian Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals later Thursday.

The win over Cecchinato was Shapovalov's first match since he lost a three-set thriller against 20-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal on clay at the Italian Open last week.

