Shapovalov's top-seeded reign at Estoril Open brought to quick end by rap partner

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was upset 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by France's Corentin Moutet on Thursday in the second round of the Estoril Open tennis tournament.

Shapovalov, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, was up 3-1 in the third set when Moutet broke him twice en route to taking a 4-3 lead.

Moutet held serve the rest of the way to pick up the win in the first meeting between the players.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., played his first match at the event after getting a first-round bye.

who he collaborated with musically last year with the single "Drip".

He was accurate on just 59 per cent of his first serves and was broken four times on eight chances.

Moutet, ranked 73rd in the world, faced 13 break points and saved nine of them. The Frenchman was accurate on 67 per cent of his first serves and won 66 per cent of first serve points.