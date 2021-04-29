Shapovalov's top-seeded reign at Estoril Open brought to quick end by rap partner
Richmond Hill, Ont., native upset in 2nd round by musical collaborator Moutet
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was upset 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by France's Corentin Moutet on Thursday in the second round of the Estoril Open tennis tournament.
Shapovalov, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, was up 3-1 in the third set when Moutet broke him twice en route to taking a 4-3 lead.
Moutet held serve the rest of the way to pick up the win in the first meeting between the players.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., played his first match at the event after getting a first-round bye.
WATCH | Shapovalov eliminated by music partner Moutet in Portugal:
He was accurate on just 59 per cent of his first serves and was broken four times on eight chances.
Moutet, ranked 73rd in the world, faced 13 break points and saved nine of them. The Frenchman was accurate on 67 per cent of his first serves and won 66 per cent of first serve points.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?