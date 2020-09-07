Shapovalov becomes 1st Canadian man to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 7 seed David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who is seeded 12th at Flushing Meadows, also is the first man from Canada to make it to the final eight in tournament history.

Two other Canadians, No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Vasek Pospisil, can join Shapovalov in the quarterfinals by winning fourth-round matches Monday.

WATCH | Shapovalov steals point with running cross-court winner:

Denis Shapovalov stole a point from David Goffin with a great running cross-court winner following a long rally. 1:07

A Canadian woman, Bianca Andreescu, won the championship in New York a year ago.

Shapovalov next faces No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who advanced when No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.