Skip to Main Content
Shapovalov becomes 1st Canadian man to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Tennis·Breaking

Shapovalov becomes 1st Canadian man to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Denis Shapovalov has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 7 seed David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open. The 21-year-old left-hander, who is seeded 12th at Flushing Meadows, also is the first man from Canada to make it to the final eight in tournament history.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native defeats Belgium's David Goffin to advance

The Associated Press ·
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., became the first Canadian man to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open after defeating Belgium's David Goffin on Sunday. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press )

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 7 seed David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who is seeded 12th at Flushing Meadows, also is the first man from Canada to make it to the final eight in tournament history.

Two other Canadians, No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Vasek Pospisil, can join Shapovalov in the quarterfinals by winning fourth-round matches Monday.

WATCH | Shapovalov steals point with  running cross-court winner:

Denis Shapovalov stole a point from David Goffin with a great running cross-court winner following a long rally. 1:07

A Canadian woman, Bianca Andreescu, won the championship in New York a year ago.

Shapovalov next faces No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who advanced when No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now