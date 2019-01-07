New
Shapovalov begins season with 1st-round exit at ASB Classic
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., opened his season with a loss on Monday, falling to Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Classic at Auckland, New Zealand.
Denis Shapovalov opened his season with a loss on Monday, falling to Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Classic at Auckland, New Zealand.
The seventh-seeded Canadian, who is considered to be a rising star on the ATP Tour, made 78 unforced errors and finished with eight double-faults. Sousa, from Portugal, had 46 unforced errors.
"Denis is a great player and I knew he was playing great tennis," Sousa said. "It was the first match of the year for both of us, which is not easy."
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 27th in the world.
