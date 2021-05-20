Canada's Denis Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final
Richmond Hill, Ont. native beats Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in straight sets
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the final of the Geneva Open.
The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat qualifier Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-4, 7-5 in semifinal action at the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Friday.
Shapovalov will face No. 3 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the final on Saturday in a battle of 22-year-olds.
The Canadian won a semifinal for just the second time in 12 chances on the ATP Tour with his victory over Cuevas.
Shapovalov won 75 per cent of points when he got his first serve in and saved three of five break points.
Shapovalov is in good form on clay. Last week, he lost a three-set thriller against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open, failing to capitalize on two match points.
Ruud beat Spain's Pablo Andujar in the other Geneva semifinal.
WATCH | Denis Shapovalov moves on to final:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?