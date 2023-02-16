Shapovalov drops 2nd-round match to Mmoh at Delray Beach Open
Carlos Alcaraz victorious in return from injury at Argentina Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has fallen out of the Delray Beach Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to American Michael Mmoh in second-round action on Wednesday in Delray Beach, Fla.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native hit four aces and 30 winners but also committed four double faults and 30 unforced errors.
Mmoh had two aces and five double faults but converted on three of his five break point chances. The American notched 20 winners and 16 unforced errors.
He also won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.
Shapovalov, the third seed at the event, had received a bye into the second round.
WATCH | Shapovalov falls to Mmoh in Delray Beach for 2nd straight upset loss:
Alcaraz wins 1st match of 2023
Also on Wednesday, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.
Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.
Local favourite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?