Shapovalov drops 2nd-round match to Mmoh at Delray Beach Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has fallen out of the Delray Beach Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to American Michael Mmoh in second-round action on Wednesday in Delray Beach, Fla.

Carlos Alcaraz victorious in return from injury at Argentina Open

A male tennis player attempts to play a forehand on a hard outdoor court.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, pictured during the Australian Open on Jan. 16, was eliminated in the second round of the Delray Beach Open on Wednesday, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to American Michael Mmoh in Delray Beach, Fla. (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native hit four aces and 30 winners but also committed four double faults and 30 unforced errors.

Mmoh had two aces and five double faults but converted on three of his five break point chances. The American notched 20 winners and 16 unforced errors.

He also won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov, the third seed at the event, had received a bye into the second round.

WATCH | Shapovalov falls to Mmoh in Delray Beach for 2nd straight upset loss:

Canada's Shapovalov eliminated in Delray Beach for 2nd straight upset loss

59 minutes ago
Duration 1:34
American Michael Mmoh, ranked 87th in the world, defeats third seed Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Delray Beach Open. Shapovalov also suffered another upset loss last week as he fell to No. 97 in the world, Wu Yibing of China.

Alcaraz wins 1st match of 2023

Also on Wednesday, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.

Local favourite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

With files from The Associated Press

