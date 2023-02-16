Shapovalov drops 2nd-round match to Mmoh at Delray Beach Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has fallen out of the Delray Beach Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to American Michael Mmoh in second-round action on Wednesday in Delray Beach, Fla.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native hit four aces and 30 winners but also committed four double faults and 30 unforced errors.

Shapovalov broke on two of his 10 opportunities and won 75 per cent of his first-serve points.

Mmoh had two aces and five double faults but converted on three of his five break point chances. The American notched 20 winners and 16 unforced errors.

He also won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov, the third seed at the event, had received a bye into the second round.

Alcaraz wins 1st match of 2023

Also on Wednesday, second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic, who won the title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.

Local favourite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.