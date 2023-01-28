Diede de Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title at Australian Open
Dutch legend tops Yui Kamiji of Japan for 5th title in Melbourne
Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne.
It was de Groot's fifth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam singles trophy overall. Kamiji was the last player to beat de Groot — more than two years ago.
The great De Groot! The Dutch dynamo has won her FIFTH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/DiedetheGreat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DiedetheGreat</a> did it the hard way, completing a stunning comeback to clinch her NINTH singles Grand Slam title in a row 🔥<br><br>The No. 1 seed overcomes Kamiji 0-6 6-2 6-2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> • <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AO2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AO2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/BWXDiIvpv7">pic.twitter.com/BWXDiIvpv7</a>—@AustralianOpen
In the quad singles final, No. 2-seeded Sam Schroder beat fellow Dutchman and top-seeded Niels Vink 6-2, 7-5. It was Schroder's fourth Grand Slam title.
Vink and Schroder have dominated the quad division since the retirement of Australian Dylan Alcott after the Australian Open last year, and the Dutch duo were playing for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam quad title.
No. 1 Alfie Hewett of Britain faced No. 3 Tokito Oda of Japan in the later men's singles final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?