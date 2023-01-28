Content
Tennis

Diede de Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title at Australian Open

Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne.

Dutch legend tops Yui Kamiji of Japan for 5th title in Melbourne

The Associated Press ·
A female tennis player smiles while holding up a trophy.
Diede de Groot of the Netherlands poses with the championship trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open against Yui Kamiji of Japan on Saturday in Melbourne. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

It was de Groot's fifth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam singles trophy overall. Kamiji was the last player to beat de Groot — more than two years ago.

In the quad singles final, No. 2-seeded Sam Schroder beat fellow Dutchman and top-seeded Niels Vink 6-2, 7-5. It was Schroder's fourth Grand Slam title.

Vink and Schroder have dominated the quad division since the retirement of Australian Dylan Alcott after the Australian Open last year, and the Dutch duo were playing for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam quad title.

No. 1 Alfie Hewett of Britain faced No. 3 Tokito Oda of Japan in the later men's singles final.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

