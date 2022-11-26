Auger-Aliassime evens Canada's Davis Cup semifinal tie with Italy, downing Musetti

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal sent over a dozen aces as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level their Davis Cup semifinal tie with Italy at 1-1 on Saturday after Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter.

A doubles match with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil taking on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini will decide which country reaches Sunday's final against Australia in Malaga, Spain.

World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime had few issues against Musetti, never facing a break and winning all but three of his first-serve points, as he converted a chance late in both sets to get the 2019 finalists on the board in Malaga, Spain.

Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break down after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error-prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.

Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised to a straight-sets victory to keep Canadian hopes alive for a spot in the Davis Cup final.

World No. 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met at Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest.

With the match crossing the three-hour mark, he took his play up a notch to take a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.

On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

