Auger-Aliassime evens Canada's Davis Cup semifinal tie with Italy, downing Musetti
Doubles match with Vasek Pospisil will decide which country reaches Sunday final
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal sent over a dozen aces as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level their Davis Cup semifinal tie with Italy at 1-1 on Saturday after Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter.
A doubles match with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil taking on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini will decide which country reaches Sunday's final against Australia in Malaga, Spain.
World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime had few issues against Musetti, never facing a break and winning all but three of his first-serve points, as he converted a chance late in both sets to get the 2019 finalists on the board in Malaga, Spain.
Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break down after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error-prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime defeats Italy's Musetti in straight sets:
World No. 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met at Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest.
With the match crossing the three-hour mark, he took his play up a notch to take a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.
On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia. The final is scheduled for Sunday.
WATCH | Sonego avenges loss to Shapovalov in Rome earlier this year:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?