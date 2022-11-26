Auger-Aliassime leads Canada to Davis Cup final with win over Italy
Félix Auger-Aliassime won a key singles match, then teamed with Vasek Pospisil for a clinching doubles victory as Canada advanced to the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 win over Italy on Saturday.
Canada will face Australia in Sunday's final following clinching doubles victory
Félix Auger-Aliassime won a key singles match, then teamed with Vasek Pospisil for a clinching doubles victory as Canada advanced to the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 win over Italy on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime stepped in to replace Denis Shapovalov, who was still recovering from his marathon opening match, in the deciding 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini.
The Canadians recovered from an early break in both sets to win the match in just over two hours.
Italy took a 1-0 lead when Lorenzo Sonego defeated Shapovalov 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 in a match that took three hours 14 minutes to complete.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 6 in the world, responded with a clinical 6-3, 6-4 win over Lorenzo Musetti to level the tie at 1-1.
Canada will face Australia in Sunday's final.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime, Pospisil clinch Davis Cup final berth for Canada:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?