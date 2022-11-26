Lorenzo Sonego outlasts Shapovalov in Davis Cup semis, giving Italy early lead
Italians can reach first final since 1998 if Lorenzo Musetti gets past Auger-Aliassime
Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semifinal clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia.
Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break deficit after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.
World No. 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met at Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest.
With the match crossing the three-hour mark, he took his play up a notch to take a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.
WATCH | Sonego avenges loss to Shapovalov in Rome earlier this year:
Italy, without the injured Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, can reach its first final in the prestigious men's team competition since 1998 if Lorenzo Musetti gets past Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal in the second singles rubber.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, the architects of Italy's stunning 2-1 quarter-final win over the United States, are scheduled to face Vasek Pospisil and Shapovalov should the tie go to a deciding doubles match.
On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia. The final is scheduled for Sunday.
WATCH | Pospisil, Shapovalov, Pospisil help Canada to Davis Cup semis:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?