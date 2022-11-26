Content
Tennis

Lorenzo Sonego outlasts Shapovalov in Davis Cup semis, giving Italy early lead

Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semifinal clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia.

Italians can reach first final since 1998 if Lorenzo Musetti gets past Auger-Aliassime

Thomson Reuters ·
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a backhand return during his Davis Cup singles semifinal against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday in Malaga, Spain. Sonego prevailed 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4. (Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images)

Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break deficit after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.

World No. 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met at Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest.

With the match crossing the three-hour mark, he took his play up a notch to take a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.

WATCH | Sonego avenges loss to Shapovalov in Rome earlier this year:

Davis Cup double faults sink Shapovalov despite solid performance

2 hours ago
Duration 2:46
Canada goes down 0-1 at the Davis Cup after Denis Shapovalov's third set serving issues overshadowed his many highlight reel shots.

Italy, without the injured Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, can reach its first final in the prestigious men's team competition since 1998 if Lorenzo Musetti gets past Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal in the second singles rubber.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, the architects of Italy's stunning 2-1 quarter-final win over the United States, are scheduled to face Vasek Pospisil and Shapovalov should the tie go to a deciding doubles match.

On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

WATCH | Pospisil, Shapovalov, Pospisil help Canada to Davis Cup semis:

Pospisil and Shapovalov send Canada through to semis of the Davis Cup Finals

2 days ago
Duration 3:01
Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the deciding doubles match of the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. Canada will face Italy in the semifinals on Saturday.
Comments

