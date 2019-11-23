Canada clinches historic championship berth at Davis Cup Finals

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov booked Canada a spot in the championship match at the Davis Cup Finals for the first time with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev on Saturday in Madrid.

Canada will meet the winner of the Spain-Argentina semifinal in Sunday's final after matching its best finish in the 119-year history of the Davis Cup with Saturday's appearance and guaranteeing itself a spot in the 18-team final round next year.

A straight-sets win by Pospisil and Shapovalov over Australia on Thursday vaulted the 14th-ranked Canadians to the semifinals for only the third time ever after they knocked off No. 10 Italy and No. 6 United States earlier in the tourney to win its group.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, was the story of the tournament for Canada prior to Saturday's action, having disposed of No. 12 Fabio Fognini of Italy, No. 36 Reilly Opelka of the U.S. and Australia's John Millman, ranked 48th.

Pospisil has sat as high as 25th in the world but arrived in Spain at 150th following back surgery that cost the 29-year-old the bulk of this season.

Russia was seeking its third Davis Cup title and first since 2006 after edging world No. 2 Novak Djokovic and Serbia with a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final on Friday.