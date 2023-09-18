Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Great Britain, Italy secure spots in Davis Cup final 8

Britain secured its place in the final eight of the Davis Cup with a tense 2-1 win over France on Sunday, when Italy also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Italy joins defending champion Canada in advancing from Group A

The Associated Press ·
A men's national tennis team smiles while posing with their arms around each other's shoulders as fans cheer in the stands behind them.
Players and coaches from Team Great Britain pose for a photo after qualifying for the Davis Cup final eight with a 2-1 win over France on Sunday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. (Matt McNulty/Getty Images for ITF)

Great Britain secured its place in the final eight of the Davis Cup with a tense 2-1 win over France on Sunday, when Italy also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Dan Evans got Great Britain off to a winning start by rallying to beat Arthur Fils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, before Ugo Humbert levelled the tie for France with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie in Manchester, England.

It meant the French could still progress with a win in the doubles, but Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points to outlast Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Great Britain topped Group B ahead of already qualified Australia and will play in the final eight in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November.

Italy joined defending champion Canada in advancing from Group A with Matteo Arnaldi winning the opening match in Bologna, where Italy beat Sweden 2-1. The Italians needed to win only one match to be sure of finishing ahead of Chile.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina claimed their first Davis Cup wins as Spain defeated South Korea 2-1 in Valencia in Group C. Czech Republic and Serbia had already secured the top two places in the group.

The Netherlands lost 2-1 to host Croatia in Split in Group D. But the Dutch were already assured of progress along with Finland, which eliminated the United States on Saturday.

The draw for the final eight will take place Tuesday in London.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now