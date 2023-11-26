Sinner leads Italy to Davis Cup title over Australia, ending 46-year drought

Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.

Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday's final in Malaga, Spain, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday's semifinal showdown against Serbia.

He then beat Djokovic again and his partner Miomir Kecmanovic in the doubles with Lorenzo Sonego to send Italy through to meet Australia and on Sunday he was unstoppable.

"It helps a lot to play for the whole team and it's been an incredible feeling for all of us," the world No. 4 said.

"Thanks to the Australian team for coming all the way here."

Arnaldi saved 8 break points in 1st match

The 22-year-old Sinner needed one hour 21 minutes to seal Italy's victory against Australia.

Arnaldi earlier saved eight break points before getting a break of his own to close out the first match in the decisive third set.

"I think I won one of the most important matches of my life," the 44th-ranked Arnaldi said.

The Italians, who had never won the title other than in 1976, had lost the three finals it played against Australia, which was last year's runner-up to Canada.

Australia eliminated Finland in the last four this year. The Aussies are 28-time champions but haven't lifted the trophy of tennis' top team event since captain Lleyton Hewitt was on the winning squad as a player in 2003.

Australia this year became just the second nation to win 200 Davis Cup ties, with the United States being the other.