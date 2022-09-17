Auger-Aliassime tops Kecmanović to send Canada to Davis Cup knockout stage

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia on Saturday to guarantee Canada's men's tennis team a spot in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

A day after Auger-Aliassime beat Carlos Alcaraz, the world's newest top-ranked player, to lead Canada past Spain, the Montreal native dispatched Kecmanović 6-3, 6-4.

The Davis Cup Finals are Nov. 22-27 in Malaga, Spain.

Canada was defeated 2-1 by Serbia on Saturday after Vasek Pospisil was forced to withdraw from the doubles match due to injury.

But Auger-Aliassime's win had already given Canada the final point needed to guarantee a top-two finish in Group B.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime beats Kecmanović in straight sets at Davis Cup:

Auger-Aliassime sends Canada into Davis Cup quarter-finals Duration 1:39 Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanović in straight sets to send Canada through to the Davis Cup quarter-final round in Spain.

Canada's chances to qualify for the knockout stage looked shaky earlier in the day when 20-year-old Gabriel Diallo lost to Laslo Djere in straight sets in his Davis Cup debut.

In Glasgow, Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group.

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, and Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock were playing for American pride in the doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Also on Saturday, Croatia was 2-0 up against Argentina for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.

France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.

WATCH | Diallo falls to Djere in Davis Cup debut:

Diallo drops Canada's 1st match in Davis Cup tie vs Serbia Duration 0:42 20-year-old Canadian Gabriel Diallo lost his first-career Davis Cup match 6-2, 6-2 to Serbian Laslo Djere.

Dabrowski reaches Chennai Open doubles final

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and her Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani took down the pair of Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan 6-3, 6-3 in their Chennai Open doubles semifinal match on Saturday in Pune, India.

The No. 1-ranked duo is now set to take on the Georgian pair of Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in Sunday's final.

The Ottawa native and her partner have yet to lose a game in the tournament, winning their opening match 6-4, 6-1 over Despina Papamichail of Greece and Britain's Katie Swan, then dispatching Karman Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale of India 6-0, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard and her Belgian partner Yanina Wickmayer fell to Blinkova and Dzalamidze in Friday's semifinal match.