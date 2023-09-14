Content
Canada's Pospisil beats Sweden's Borg in Davis Cup singles match

Vasek Pospisil downed Sweden's Leo Borg in a Davis Cup singles match to continue Canada's winning streak in the group stage of the finals.

Canadian Diallo set to meet Elias Ymer in 2nd singles match on Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's tennis player Vasek Pospisil reacts during his Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 14. 2023.
Canada's Vasek Pospisil celebrates during his Davis Cup win against Sweden’s Leo Borg on Thursday in Italy. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via The Associated Press)

Pospisil of Vernon., B.C., outlasted the the son of tennis great Bjorn Borg 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2 in Bologna on Thursday.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was scheduled to meet Elias Ymer in the second singles match of the tie, with Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau, of Laval, Que., teaming up for a later doubles match against the Swedes.

Canada opened defence of its Davis Cup title by sweeping host Italy 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Canadians defeated Australia in last year's final to win the biggest men's team event in tennis for the first time.

Both countries qualified directly to the group stage of this year's finals, which consists of four groups of four teams. The top two in each group advance to November's final eight in Malaga, Spain.

WATCH | Vasek Pospisil gives Canada opening win:

Vasek Pospisil battles and gives Canada an opening win over Sweden

1 hour ago
Duration 3:00
Vernon, B.C.’s Vasek Pospisil defeated Sweden's Leo Borg 7-5, 6-4 in the opening rubber match of the day at the Davis Cup giving Canada a 1-0 lead in Bologna, Italy.
