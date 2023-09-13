Content
Canadian Davis Cup title defence begins with victory over host Italy

Gabriel Diallo defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-4 to complete a 2-0 victory for defending champion Canada in a tie against Italy in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday.

Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau score upset victories in 1st group-stage tie

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player screams while holding his racket.
Canada's Alexis Galarneau celebrates after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego at the Davis Cup on Wednesday in Bologna. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via The Associated Press)

The 21-year-old Montreal native hit 10 aces and had zero double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match. Diallo also broke on two of his three chances, while holding the world No. 18 Musetti without a breakpoint opportunity.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., got the show going with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in the opening match.

WATCH | Diallo helps Canada to 2-0 day against Italy at Davis Cup:

Gabriel Diallo gives Canada win over Italy at Davis Cup

2 hours ago
Duration 1:37
Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-4 in the second rubber match of the day breaking the tie with Italy, as Canada advances at the Davis Cup.
Canada is set to face Sweden on Thursday before wrapping up Group A play on Saturday against Chile.

The top two teams from the four groups advance to the knockout stage which will take place Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.

Canada won the Davis Cup last year for the first time since 1913.

WATCH | Galarneau kickstarts Canada's Davis Cup defence with upset over Sonego:

Canada's Alexis Galarneau upsets Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in opening Davis Cup match

4 hours ago
Duration 2:08
200th world-ranked Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., took down world No. 38 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(8), 6-4, to open Davis Cup play Wednesday in Bologna, Italy.
