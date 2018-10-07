Medvedev upsets local favourite Nishikori to claim Japan Open title
Russian wins 2nd tournament this year as qualifier
Daniil Medvedev beat local favourite Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Sunday for his third career ATP title.
The third-seeded Nishikori reached the tournament decider without dropping a set but was broken three times by Medvedev.
Medvedev won for the second time this year as a qualifier, after Sydney in January, and became the first Russian to win the Japan Open.
Nishikori was bidding to join Pete Sampras and Stefan Edberg as tournament winners at least three times, but struggled from the outset and was 4-1 down in the first set.
Medvedev served too good, winning 32 of his last 33 service points. He didn't lose his serve from the quarter-finals on.
Nishikori has lost his last eight finals, since 2016.
