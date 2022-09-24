Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final.

The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three aces in the straight sets victory, as they extended their partnership's winning streak to seven consecutive games.

Dabrowski will look for her second straight doubles title after winning last week in Chennai, India, with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani. A title in Japan would be the second this season for the duo of Dabrowski and Olmos, adding to their win at the Madrid Open in May.

Seeking her 13th career doubles title, Dabrowski and Olmos will face American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in the final. Melichar-Martinez and Perez defeated Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6 and 10-6 in their semifinal on Saturday.