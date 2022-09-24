Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos
Duo will face American Nicole Melichar-Martinez, Australian Ellen Perez on Sunday
The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.
Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final.
The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three aces in the straight sets victory, as they extended their partnership's winning streak to seven consecutive games.
Seeking her 13th career doubles title, Dabrowski and Olmos will face American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in the final. Melichar-Martinez and Perez defeated Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6 and 10-6 in their semifinal on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?