Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski collects 3rd doubles title of season at Pan Pacific Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season.

The 30-year-old Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.

Dabrowski also won the doubles tournament last week in Chennai, India, with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani.

Playing with Olmos, the Canadian has already claimed the Madrid Open in May.

