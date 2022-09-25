Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski collects 3rd doubles title of season at Pan Pacific Open
Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season. The Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.
30-year-old Ottawa native grabs 2nd trophy of year with Mexican partner Olmos
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season.
The 30-year-old Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.
Dabrowski also won the doubles tournament last week in Chennai, India, with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani.
Playing with Olmos, the Canadian has already claimed the Madrid Open in May.
WATCH l Canada's Dabrowski wins 3rd title of the season:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?