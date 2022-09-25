Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski collects 3rd doubles title of season at Pan Pacific Open

Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season. The Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.

30-year-old Ottawa native grabs 2nd trophy of year with Mexican partner Olmos

CBC Sports ·
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos won the women's doubles Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday in Tokyo for the Canadian's third honour of the season. (Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP)

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season.

The 30-year-old Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.

Dabrowski also won the doubles tournament last week in Chennai, India, with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani.

Playing with Olmos, the Canadian has already claimed the Madrid Open in May.

WATCH l Canada's Dabrowski wins 3rd title of the season:

Dabrowski & Olmos win Pan Pacific Open doubles title

3 hours ago
Duration 0:57
Canadian Gabriella Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos won the final 6-4, 6-4 against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in Tokyo on Sunday.
