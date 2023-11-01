Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe improve to 2-0 in WTA Finals women's doubles

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand improved to 2-0 in the women's doubles event at the season-ending WTA Finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seeds Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia on Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico.

The match was a rematch of the U.S. Open women's doubles final, which Dabrowski and Routliffe won 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Dabrowski and Routliffe went up a break and took a 4-3 lead in the first set.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Dabrowski saved two break points before winning the clinching game.

WATCH l Dabrowski, Routliffe advance at WTA Finals in Cancun:

Dabrowski and Routliffe advance at WTA FInals Cancun tournament Duration 2:25 Featured Video Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Erin Routliffe of Auckland defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 at the WTA Finals Cancun Wednesday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe took a commanding 5-2 lead in the second set. Then, serving for the match at 40-0, Dabrowski saw her first three match points defended before finally clinching their second victory of the finals. The duo opened with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over top seeds Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff of the United States on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who grew up in Ontario and used to represent Canada before switching allegiances to her native New Zealand, close out the preliminary round with a match against fourth seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

WATCH l Dabrowski, Routliffe upset world No.1 team in WTA Finals opener: