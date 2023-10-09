Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek won't play in Billie Jean King Cup after WTA Finals

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was left off the American team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Monday, while second-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland is skipping the event for the second year in a row.

Like U.S. Open champion Gauff, Jessica Pegula absent from American team

The Associated Press ·
Two female tennis players are seen shaking hands as they hold their rackets after a match.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. ,left, and Poland's Iga Swiatek won't take part in the 12-team Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which is organized by the International Tennis Federation. (Fred Lee/Getty Images)

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was left off the American team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Monday, while second-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland is skipping the event for the second year in a row.

Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the two highest-ranked American players, were both absent from the U.S. team announced Monday. Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens and Taylor Townsend will play for the U.S. at the Nov. 7-12 event in Seville, Spain.

The biggest team competition in women's tennis starts only two days after the end of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, which will feature the top eight players on the tour — including Gauff, Pegula and Swiatek.

Swiatek, who was then ranked No. 1, skipped last year's Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, because of a similar scheduling situation. She said then that the "situation is not safe for our health" when players have to travel so far for the 12-team event — which is organized by the International Tennis Federation — right after the WTA Finals. She was left off the Poland team on Monday.

Gauff announced Sunday she was withdrawing from this week's Zhengzhou Open tournament in China because of a shoulder injury that bothered her during a loss to Swiatek at the China Open semifinals last week. Swiatek won that tournament on Sunday for her fifth title of the year.

WATCH l Canada's Dabrowski speaks to CBC Sports

Gabriela Dabrowski on winning the U.S. Open women's doubles title

26 days ago
Duration 1:20
Featured VideoGabriela Dabrowski speaks to CBC Sports about being the first Canadian to win a major title in the women’s doubles event at the U.S. Open.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now