Shapovalov flirts with disaster but advances to 3rd round at Citi Open
Richmond Hill teen down 4-1 in 3rd set before recovering to beat Daniil Medvedev
Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round of the Citi Open with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.
Shapovalov, seeded ninth in Washington, flirted with disaster for much of the match, dropping the first set and falling behind 4-1 in the third before rallying to win in two hours.
The teenager from Richmond Hill, Ont., had 15 aces to Medvedev's two, and converted four of his 10 break point opportunities.
Shapovalov was only accurate on 60 per cent of his first serves, but when they were good he scored on 87 per cent of them.
Medvedev, who converted two of his eight break point opportunities, struggled with accuracy in his service game. Only 50 of his 97 first serves were good, and even when they fell he only won a point 66 per cent of the time.
Shapovalov, ranked 26th in the world, will next face the winner of a match between seventh seed Kei Nishikori of Japan and American qualifier Donald Young.
