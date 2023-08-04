Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Citi Open in straight sets

Canadians Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski have both been eliminated from the Citi Open.

Fernandez lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the women's singles tournament on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Dabrowski and Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama then lost to Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1 in the women's doubles semifinals.

Sakkari dominated Fernandez, from Laval, Que., in every facet of the match.

The fourth-seeded Sakkari had five aces to Fernandez's one.

She also won 75 per cent of her first serve points to the Canadian's 60.

It was the first match Fernandez, 20, and Sakkari had played in their WTA Tour careers.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Aoyama struggled with four double faults to their opponents' two.

Fritz beats Murray

Taylor Fritz needed three sets and three hours to get past Andy Murray 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round match briefly interrupted by climate protesters on Friday — and then the tournament's top-seeded man was going to need to get back out on court later in the day for the quarterfinals.

Fritz vs. Murray was one of several matches wiped out by rain on Thursday, jumbling the schedule at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and forcing some players to compete twice on Friday.

Fritz, a 25-year-old from California who is the top-ranked American man at No. 9, saved all seven break points he faced in the third set against Murray, a 36-year-old from Britain who owns three Grand Slam titles earned before he had two hip operations.

There was a trio of break chances in the match's final game, which Murray led love-40 before Fritz got out of trouble.

He managed to serve it out for his 40th victory of the season; only No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev have more. Fritz had failed to come through in a similar situation late in the opening set, which he led 5-3 and held one set point on Murray's serve there. Fritz then had two more set points on his own serve in the following game, but could not close the deal.

A minute over 3 HOURS

With the temperature in the mid-80s Fahrenheit (around 30 Celsius) and 60 per cent humidity, Fritz was scheduled to return to action Friday night to face unseeded Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semifinals — after a minimum of 90 minutes of rest, as required by ATP Tour rules.

Thompson moved on by finishing off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 11 Chris Eubanks in a match suspended late in the first set Thursday.

No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe and qualifier Shang Juncheng finally got on court shortly before 6 p.m. to start their delayed fourth-rounder. Tiafoe won 6-2, 6-3 in 72 minutes, and was going to return later Friday to meet No. 9 Dan Evans in the quarterfinals. Evans defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-3.

No. 5 seed Grigor Dimitrov had a much simpler day: He moved into the semifinals when No. 13 Ugo Humbert withdrew before their match Friday with an injured left leg.

Pegula downs Svitolina

In other women's results, top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the final four by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 across more than two hours. Pegula saved six break points in the third set — five at 3-2, and the last while serving out the victory.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after having a baby in October, was coming off a semifinal run last month at Wimbledon, where she eliminated No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Pegula is a 29-year-old American who won the hard-court tournament in the nation's capital in 2019 for one of her two WTA singles titles and claimed the doubles trophy in Washington last year. The six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist will face Sakkari in the semifinals.

After defeating Fernandez, Sakkari eliminated 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3.

Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-2 and will face Coco Gauff or Belinda Bencic in the semifinals