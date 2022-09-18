Dabrowski wins Chennai Open for 2nd women's doubles title with Luisa Stefani
Canadian player and her Brazilian partner defeat Russian duo 6-1, 6-2 in India
Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday in India.
The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final.
In August 2021, Dabrowski and Stefani defeated Croatia's Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to win the National Bank Open title in Montreal.
Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium, after Bouchard retired from the match citing an injury.
