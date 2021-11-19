Skip to Main Content
Casper Ruud defeats Andrey Rublev to round out semis of ATP Finals

As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, Casper Ruud has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the elite season-ending event.

Norwegian player to face World No. 2, defending champion Medvedev

Casper Ruud of Norway is congratulated by Andrey Rublev of Russia after winning the round-robin match at the ATP World Tour Finals at Pala Alpitour on Nov. 19, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A year ago, Casper Ruud had just cracked the top 30 in the rankings.

Look at him now.

As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, the 22-year-old Norwegian has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the elite season-ending event.

And he's done so in style.

Ruud showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match on Friday to secure his unexpected spot in the last four.

The fifth-ranked Rublev had beaten Ruud in all four of their previous matches.

"I can thank my arm that I was able to hit an ace on match point, because I was so nervous," Ruud said.

'Biggest match of my career'

Ruud will next face Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion and the defending champion of this event, which is being played in Turin for the first time after 12 years in London.

Djokovic and Zverev will renew their budding rivalry in the other semifinal Saturday.

"Even though I'm the fourth guy I don't consider myself the fourth-best player in the world," Ruud said. "Tomorrow will be a fun day — probably the biggest match of my career."

Round-robin play concludes later with Djokovic facing British alternate Cameron Norrie in a mostly meaningless match. Norrie replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 4.

