Canada's Zhao advances to final round of Wimbledon qualifying

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved one step closer to qualifying for the first Grand Slam main draw of her career with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in Wimbledon qualifying on Wednesday in London.

Zhao was accurate on 80 per cent of her first serves, winning 67 per cent of available points. She was also effective on second serve, winning 75 per cent of those points.

The Canadian broke Rus, ranked No. 2 in the qualifying tournament, four times on eight chances.

Zhao will face American veteran CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday for a spot in the main draw of the grass court Grand Slam.

She will be the only Canadian playing for a main draw spot on Thursday. Toronto's Katherine Sebov fell 6-0, 6-3 to Czechia's Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round of women's qualifying, while Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Italy's Matteo Gigante in the second round of the men's tournament.

Fernandez eliminated from Bad Homburg Open

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was eliminated from the Bad Homburg Open tennis tournament Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-2 second-round loss to Russia's Anna Blinkova in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Blinkova, seeded ninth at the Wimbledon warmup, had 17 break-point chances, converting five of them.

Fernandez, ranked 96th in the world, fell to 16-14 in singles competition this year.

Fernandez will make her second career appearance at Wimbledon this year. She lost in the first round at her only other appearance in 2021.

WATCH | Fernandez ousted by Blinkova in 2nd round: