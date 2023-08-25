Content
Tennis

Canada's Vasek Pospisil bounced from U.S. Open qualifier

Vasek Pospisil's hopes of playing in the U.S. Open were dashed Friday in New York. The Vernon, B.C., tennis star lost 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Zachary Svajda of La Jolla, Calif., in a match that was delayed Thursday, then rescheduled numerous times during the day Friday.

The Canadian Press ·
A men's tennis player returns a shot.
Vasek Pospisil of Canada, shown above in early August, lost in three sets to American Zachary Svajda on Friday in U.S. Open qualifiers. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Pospisil had defeated Pedro Martinez of Spain 7-6, 6-7 and 6-4 in Wednesday's opening round of qualifiers.

Pospisil had nine aces compared to Svajda's three, but he had six double faults, 14 unforced errors and only won 10 service games.

The U.S. Open begins Monday and runs until Sept. 10.

