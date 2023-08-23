Content
Canada's Vasek Pospisil advances in U.S. Open qualifying

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the second round of qualifying for the U.S. Open. The 33-year-old from Vernon, B.C., advanced with a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez on Wednesday.

Fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo eliminated by Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans

Vernon, B.C., native Vasek Pospisil, pictured at the National Bank Open on Aug. 7, will face Zachary Svajda of the United States in the second round of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Pospisil fired 11 aces in the match en route to winning 75 per cent of first serve points. He also broke Martinez five times on nine chances.

Pospisil has twice advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, most recently in 2020.

In a later match, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo fell short in his bid to advance to his first Grand Slam main draw following a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (9) loss to Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans that took two hours and 36 minutes to complete.

Diallo had 15 aces but also hit into six double faults.

